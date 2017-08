So many people are going in on this video!

*ONE: People are clowning because they say that Kim’s had so much work done that she can’t even move her face and no one can tell what type of reaction she’s having.

*TWO: People are also going in on the fact that this seems too fake, because OF COURSE ideally this is what Kim would have wanted to hear from Biggie.

Check Out a clip below.

Thoughts? Let me know on social media: @IvyPower96 IG/Snap/Twitter/Facebook

#IvyUnleashed