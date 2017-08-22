Another Woman Comes Out! Accuses R Kelly Of Paying Her To Do THIS!!! WOW! #IvyUnleashed

Another woman has stepped forward alleging that R. Kelly engaged in a bizarre, underage relationship with her for years. On Monday, now-24-year-old Jerhonda Pace told BuzzFeed she received money from the singer in exchange for signing nondisclosure agreements about their sexual relationship back when she was 16. Pace says she now decided to violate that agreement following recent reports about Kelly keeping young women in a cult. “I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him,” says Pace. “He’s brainwashed them really bad and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson.”