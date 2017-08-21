Jay Z FINALLY Dishes Out About The Elevator Incident With Solange!! (Video) #IvyUnleashed

Jay Z opened up about the scuffle in the elevator where Solange went NUTS on him kicking and punching him! “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” Jay said in a recent interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.” “We’ve always had a great relationship,” the “4:44” rapper added of Solange. “I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain’t nothing.

Well DAMN! That doesn’t really satisfy my nosy self! He said something, but ain’t really said NOTHIN’!! hahaha We’ll never know, but according to Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Jay’s “4:44” I think it’s safe to say this boy did something he had no business doing!

