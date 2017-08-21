Dr. Dre Is Back to Work and Grooving Out to Steely Dan

By Annie Reuter

Dr. Dre has been secretive about his upcoming projects. He has also been pretty tight-lipped about what he listens to in his free time. Producer Dem Jointz, who is currently working with the good Dr., has shined a little light on some of Dre’s listening habits.

On Sunday (Aug. 20), Jointz posted a video of him and Dre headed to picturesque Honolulu, Hawaii in a private plane and Dr. Dre can clearly be seen grooving out while listening to Steely Dan’s “Black Cow.”

Jointz and Dre previously worked together on Dre’s last album, 2015’s Compton. Their collaborations included “Genocide,” “Medicine Man,” “Deep Water” and “Satisfaction.” No word on when another album from the rapper might drop or whether he and Jointz are working on Dre’s album or something entirely different.