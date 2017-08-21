Chance the Rapper, Chris Martin Brighten Sick Fan’s Day

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper is well known for giving back to the youth of Chicago, and once again he has gone out of his way to help a teenager in need. Heidi Hernandez has been battling primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver condition she has lived with since she was three.

Now, the 17-year-old has been diagnosed with hepatitis autoimmune and is showing signs of liver failure again, according to ABC News Chicago.

Despite her health condition, Hernandez works at a pizzeria several days a week in Chicago. Inspired by her work ethic and mutual love of Coldplay, Hernandez’s boss reached out to Chance the Rapper in the hope that the rapper could score her a ticket for her favorite band. The teen said Coldplay’s music has helped her through many tough times.

“I got into a really bad depression where I wouldn’t even be able to go to school. And I just started listening to [Coldplay’s] music and it made me feel a lot better,” Hernandez said.

Her manager’s wish was granted and Hernandez was able to enjoy Coldplay’s show with her boyfriend, Jorge, at Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 17.

Chris Martin got wind of the story and paid a visit to the teen at the pizzeria, he also invited her to come to the band’s gig in Seattle where she’ll enjoy front row seats.