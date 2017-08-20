Text To Win A Disney Dream Vacation

Power 96 wants to send you on a Disney Cruise Line vacation, with something for everyone in the family onboard.

From exciting water fun to amazing dining to the new Beauty & the Beast stage show, plus a day at their private island, and even fireworks at sea, this could be your Disney Dream cruise come true!

Listen Weekdays at 7:05AM, 11:05AM, 3:05PM, and 7:05PM. When you hear the keyword, text it to 9-6-1-4-8 for your chance at winning a 4-night Bahamian Disney Cruise for a family of four aboard the Disney Dream.

Ship departs from Port Canaveral.

You can also CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

This contest runs Monday, August 21st – Friday, September 1st.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES