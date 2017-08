NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Actress/comedian Tina Fey attends the Tribeca Talks Storytellers:Tina Fey With Damian Holbrook at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

On last night’s episode of SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition . Fey, who graduated from the University of Virginia, spoke out against the deadly white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. In her monologue she introduces the world to #SheetCaking.

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...