Drunk Driver Crashes Into “Report Drunk Drivers” Sign @jppower96

In Aptos, California, on Wednesday morning, a drunk driver plowed into a road sign on Highway 1. On that sign was the message, “REPORT DRUNK DRIVERS. CALL 911.” KSBW reports that 57-year-old Stephen DeWitt was “quite intoxicated” and could have been killed if he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, as his car ended up on its roof. DeWitt was arrested for DUI before being taken to a hospital for treatment, while the sign will simply have to be re-mounted.