A Woman Loves Donald Trump So Much That She Did Something INSANE!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Filed Under: art, botched, cosmetic, cosmetic surgery, Crazy, damn, Donald, Donald Trump, E., Entertainment, family, google, INSANE, internet, ivanka, Ivanka Trump, JayOnAir96, knife, lady, Life, Media, Melania, melania trump, news, omg, plastic surgery, rant, reality, reality show, Reality TV, reality tv show, REALLY, relationships, science, surgery, Tiffany Taylor, Trump, Trump family, under the knife, Video, woman, work, wow
Donald Trump (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A lot of people have mixed emotions when it comes to Donald Trump but there is one woman who absolutely ADORES him!!!! If you were thinking Melania, guess again!!!! LMAO!!!! It just jokes people but getting back to the story…A woman by the name of Tiffany Taylor is a HUUUUUGE fan that she had at least 13 plastic surgery procedures in less than a year to look like a member of his family!!!! WHAT?!?! I know it sounds INSANE but it’s true. Apparently this all started when she ended a 10-year relationship. Pobrecita. Video below to prove it tho. Would you ever get a procedure done to look like your favorite celeb?!?!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live