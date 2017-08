GO ON A JOURNEY BACK IN TIME WITH T-K-A, STEVIE B, LISETTE MILENDEZ, THE COVER GIRLS GEORGE LAMOND AND MORE!

KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR CLOCK, BECAUSE EVERY HOUR AT 15 AFTER, YOU’RE WINNING FREE STUFF!! LISTEN ALL THROWBACK THURSDAY DAY BETWEEN 9:15AM AND 9:15PM FOR TICKETS TO THE FREESTYLE UNDER THE STARS CONCERT… FREE!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES