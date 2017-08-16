Happy National Tell A Joke Day! 😂

Today is August 16th and its National Tell a Joke Day...Hey…So what did the ocean say to the beach…not much…it just waved…Car accident remember…after 911…call 411…1-800-411-PAIN!

Here are some of my favorite jokes from some of my favorite FEMALE comedians:

Amy Schumer on SNL “I have an 18 month old niece and we have the exact same body”

Sarah Silverman “Roasting James Franco, but KILLS Seth Rogan” “Jonah on a scale from 1 to 10 – do you own a scale?”

Anjelah Johnson “When I first told people I was married… “oh my god? what? I thought you were a lesbian!”