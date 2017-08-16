First Jay Z And Now Beyoncé Wants To Do WHAT?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

August 16, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: About, actress, basketball, basketball team, bey, beyhive, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Blue Ivy Park, cool, Dancer, Entertainment, family, fun, google, H-Town, houston, Houston Rockets, internet, Jay-Z, JayOnAir96, JayZ, Life, Media, mogul, mom, mommy, mother, Music, nba, NBA team, NBA team owner, news, owner, Parkwood Entertainment, pop, pop star, Producer, Queen Bey, relationships, Roc Nation, Rockets, Rumi Carter, Singer, Sir Carter, songwriter, sports, Team, team owner, work, working mom
Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup

Remember when Jay Z owned a percentage of the New Jersey Nets, moved the team to Brooklyn, changed their name to the Brooklyn Nets and then sold his share of the team?!?! It looks like his wife, Beyoncé, liked what she saw and wants her hand at owning an NBA team too!!!!

Yep, it seems as though the current owner of the Houston Rockets wants to sell the team and surprisingly Bey’s name popped up as a potential buyer!!!! The paparazi caught up with Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, and she thinks Bey would be a great team owner!!!! It seems though being an owner of the Houston Rockets would be AMAZING for Beyoncé since she is a native of the city and her star power would rake in MILLIONS!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live