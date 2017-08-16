First Jay Z And Now Beyoncé Wants To Do WHAT?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

Remember when Jay Z owned a percentage of the New Jersey Nets, moved the team to Brooklyn, changed their name to the Brooklyn Nets and then sold his share of the team?!?! It looks like his wife, Beyoncé, liked what she saw and wants her hand at owning an NBA team too!!!!

Yep, it seems as though the current owner of the Houston Rockets wants to sell the team and surprisingly Bey’s name popped up as a potential buyer!!!! The paparazi caught up with Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, and she thinks Bey would be a great team owner!!!! It seems though being an owner of the Houston Rockets would be AMAZING for Beyoncé since she is a native of the city and her star power would rake in MILLIONS!!!!