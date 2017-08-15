Manchester Bombing Victims Got Paid How Much????

I don’t think we will ever forget the awful evening of May 22, 2017 when the Manchester bombing occurred. Ariana Grande had just finished her concert at the Manchester arena when pure chaos erupted and a nail bomb exploded injuring and killing innocent fans. The youngest victim being only 8 years old along with 59 others, 22 were killed. The tragic event effected lots of people including celebrities, fans, and especially that evenings performer, Ariana Grande. The brave singer eventually returned to Manchester for a benefit concert along with other artists and they raised quite a lot of money for the families of all the victims.

According to TMZ the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” has raised approximately 24.5 billion dollars which is just incredible! The organization will distribute $324k to each of the families of the 22 people killed in a terrorist attack. “These payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack”, says chairwomen Sue Murphy. Part of the funds which came from Ariana’s benefit concert will go to those hospitalized as well. No word on how they will distribute the funds that remain left over. Money will not erase the events, but hopefully it can help the families with medical costs due to this tragedy.