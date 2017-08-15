Khalid on Mashmello Collaboration ‘Silence,’ VMA Nomination

By Joe Cingrana

Khalid is having a breakout year on the strength of his hit single “Location.”

The 19-year-old artist recently dished on working with EDM artist and producer Marshmello’s new cut “Silence.”

“That’s a song that means so much to me,” Khalid told 92.3 AMP Radio. “And it’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written because it’s so personal and it’s about accepting loneliness and using that to your advantage and becoming creative and expressing yourself. You know, finding peace in violence.”

“He’s an amazing person so I’m so proud of everything that he’s going through right now, Khalid said of Marshmello. “He’s on top of the world and he’s gonna continue killin’ it.”

Khalid has been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A, Julia Michaels, and Noah Cyrus. The artist feels like he’s in excellent company.

“The good thing about the VMAs and the Best New Artist category is that I feel like there are so many deserving artists who are also up for it. You know, SZA, her album is on repeat. Julia Michaels is killing it right now. It’s great because I look back and I’m like ‘wow I’m not in High School anymore, I’m actually recording music, people actually listen to my music and now I’m up for something I used to watch.’”

“It’s crazy, it’s slightly overwhelming,” he continued. “But I feel like it’s exciting and hopefully I win.”

Check out the full interview below.