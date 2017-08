Last night, Jimmy Fallon openedΒ The Tonight ShowΒ by addressing the “disgusting” attacks that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. “You’re seeing Nazi flags, and torches, and white supremacists. I was sick to my stomach,” the host said. Fallon then described President Donald Trump’s decision to take two days to denounce racists and white supremacist as shameful. “We cannot do this,” he declared. “We can’t go backwards.” Check out my favorite Americano’s tearful monoloque… Love Jimmy!!