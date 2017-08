GET YOUR SQUAD TOGETHER AND BECOME A BEER AFICIANDO AT THE WYNWOOD BEER FESTIVAL!

AUGUST 26TH AT MANA WYNWOOD FROM 2 TO 6.

50 LOCAL CRAFT BREWERIES WITH OVER 150 DIFFERENT BEERS LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD TRUCKS , GAMES AND THE BEER TABLE OF CHAMPIONS!

YOU CAN GET TICKETS FOR JUST 40 BUCKS OR WIN THEM ALL THIS WEEK LISTEN AT 8:35A AND 4:35P

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES