Justin Bieber Announces New Single ‘Friends’

August 14, 2017 10:46 AM
Photo: Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber took to social media today (August 14) to announce he will be dropping a new single this Thursday.

The “Sorry” singer posted the cover art for the new track “Friends,” which features a collaboration with Bloodpop (aka producer/songwriter Michael Tucker). This announcement comes after Bieber canceled the rest of his Purpose world tour last month.

Check out the post below.

