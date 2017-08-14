It Goes Down In The DM For Justin Bieber!!!! (Pics) ~@JayOnAir96

August 14, 2017 11:27 AM
(Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has been keeping a low profile these days but it seems as though he’s back in the spotlight!!!! Or should I say he popped up in someone’s DM!!!! The popstar was allegedly surfing IG when all of a  sudden a HOT gym employee caught his eye and the rest was blasted on the blogs!!!!

Here’s the attractive gym employee by the name of Jessica Gober who happens to be 22 years old

She’s a cutie, right?!?! Jessica couldn’t believe that The Biebs asked about her through the gym’s IG account and she hit Twitter with her shock!!!!

Guess it really does go down in the DM for Justin?!?! Some are mad at Jess because she blasted Justin and possibly messed up her chance to capitalize on her “15 minutes of fame!!!!”

 

 

Listen Live