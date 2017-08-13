Judge Throws Out DJ Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

So we’ve all been following this story about David Mueller and Taylor Swift. Apparently he touched her in an inappropriate manner while taking a photo together back in 2015. Taylor sued him, then he sued her for losing his job. Well, the judge dismissed his case against her due to “insufficient evidence”. So this is what went down back in 2015 when the incident happened, he was immediately released from his on air job at a local Denver station, he denied those claims which resulted in him suing Swift for falsely accusing him of sexual assault. Taylor then followed up with a counter suit of her own, for his alleged assault and battery.

The judge was on Taylor’s side after hearing both sides. After reviewing former DJ David Mueller’s case and hearing Taylor’s testimony where she described how Mueller “grabbed her bare ass” . The Judge ,William J. Martínez said that Mueller and his representation failed to prove that Swift “acted improperly when she reported an assault she truly believed happened.” But it’s not over, yet. Swift’s counter suit against Mueller will proceed, but in the meantime, she definitely won’t be blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions. Another win for Taylor Swift!