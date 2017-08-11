Walmart Under Fire for Back-to-School Gun Display @jppower96

August 11, 2017 9:16 AM By J.P.
Walmart is currently in the midst of a back-to-school sale, wherein signs bearing the message “own the school year like a hero” are placed throughout each store. Well, at a Walmart store in Evansville, Indiana, one of those signs was positioned directly atop a display case of rifles, which led one Twitter user to caption a photo of the display, “What are you suggesting?” Leanne May, who took the photo, called the display “disgusting,” while Walmart had its store manager remove the sign from the display, adding in a statement, “We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened.”

