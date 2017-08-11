Taylor Swift Testifies in DJ Groping Trial @jppower96

Taylor Swift took the stand Thursday morning in her trial against former Denver disc jockey David Mueller, who Swift says drunkenly grabbed a handful of her heinie during a backstage photo-op in 2013. Swift told the court that when Mueller allegedly placed his hand hand underneath her skirt, “he stayed latched onto my bare a** cheek as I moved away from him.” During cross-examination, when Mueller’s lawyer asked Swift why the front of her dress wasn’t disturbed if Mueller was indeed grabbing her tush, Swift responded, “Because my a** is located in the back of my body.” When asked about Mueller’s subsequent firing from his radio job, Swift replied, “I am not going to allow your client to make me feel like it is any way my fault, because it isn’t.” During his testimony, Mueller acknowledged that while he may have made innocent contact with Swift, he did not palm her derriere. Mueller is suing Swift for $3 million over her groping claim, while Swift is countersuing simply to have Mueller held responsible for his actions.