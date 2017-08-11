Samuel L. Jackson Hints That Trump Cheats at Golf @jppower96

In a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press, cinema’s greatest swearer, Samuel L. Jackson, talks about his love of the word motherf**ker (“It’s very freeing,” he says) and the time he golfed with President Trump. So, does The Donald cheat on the links? Jackson certainly insinuates as much, saying, “Golf’s a very moral game. You kind of police yourself out there, and he didn’t really police himself very well out there.”