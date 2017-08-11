Samuel L. Jackson Hints That Trump Cheats at Golf @jppower96

August 11, 2017 9:06 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

In a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press, cinema’s greatest swearer, Samuel L. Jackson, talks about his love of the word motherf**ker (“It’s very freeing,” he says) and the time he golfed with President Trump. So, does The Donald cheat on the links? Jackson certainly insinuates as much, saying, “Golf’s a very moral game. You kind of police yourself out there, and he didn’t really police himself very well out there.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live