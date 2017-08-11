19 Things You Didn’t Know Your iPhone Could Do @jppower96

August 11, 2017
(Photo by Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images)

1.Change your display to greyscale.
2.Search your photos based on the objects that are in the photos.
3.Find out where you parked your damn car.
4.Use your phone as a level to hang pictures.
5.Make your own shortcuts for emojis.
6.Set a timer to stop your music from playing after a set amount of time.
7.Undo your typing by shaking your phone.
8.Use Siri to get an Uber or Lyft home.
9.Get less blue light from your screen to allegedly help you sleep.
10.Temporarily shift all your apps down so you can reach them with one hand.

