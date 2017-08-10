The Best Place to Celebrate “National Lazy Day”? On A Lazy River, Of Course!

Happy National Lazy Day! We couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate than on (or in) a lazy river, and Florida’s got plenty of both the natural and man-made variety.

Motivated drifters willing to travel a few hours to sample Florida’s world-class natural springs will be amply rewarded, but if that defies lazy logic there’s likely a water park 20-minutes from where you live.

Here are a few noteworthy streams listed by proximity to Miami-Dade and Broward County:

Paradise Cove Water Park at CB Smith Park, Pembroke Pines. Highly rated, inexpensive and conveniently located, featuring the 410-foot long ‘Crazy Creek’ lazy river ride.

Rapids Water Park, Riviera Beach. The Big Kahuna of South Florida water parks features the 1/4-mile long ‘Lazy River’.

Rock Springs Run at Kelly Park, Apopka. This mile-long natural spring run just northwest of Orlando will take you about 30 minutes to complete.

Ichetucknee Springs, Fort White. The most popular natural springs tubing spot in the state, it’s also the furthest away from South Florida, but so worth the drive!

