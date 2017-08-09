Rihanna Killed Diplo BUT He Can’t Be Mad, Cause Rihanna. 😂

Diplo has revealed why his electronic music trio Major Lazer has never collaborated with Rihanna. The record producer tells GQ that he tried to recruit the singer during a session that included the two of them and artists like Future and The Weeknd. “Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song,'” he recalls. “So I played her a song. And she was like, This sounds like a reggae song at an airport. [laughs] I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.” After Diplo’s account went viral, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his comments and simply wrote, “My bad.”