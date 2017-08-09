Kylie Jenner Is Not Playing Any Games!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

We’ve all witnessed the results of the Kardashian effect but it seems as though the Kardashians could take some notes from their youngest sibling!!!!

Kylie Jenner is on her way to making some MAJOR dinero and the amount will blow your mind!!!! According to her momager, Kris Jenner, Kylie’s cosmetic line has already made $420 million in just 18 months!!!! Experts say if she keeps selling her Kylie Cosmetics at this rate, she will make a $1 BILLION by 2022!!!! So that means she would be worth $1 BILLION at the age of 25 and worth far more than her sister Kim Kardashian!!!! Damn Kylie!!!! Who knew people loved Lip Kits and makeup so much?!?!