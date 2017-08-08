Congratulations Rachel Lindsay and Welcome To Miami!

On last night’s finale episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel was granted her wish for a dream proposal by Bryan Abasolo–but first had to endure some heartbreaking goodbyes. The initial goodbye came early in the night when Rachel told Eric she had love for him–but wasn’t “in love” with him. Later, Rachel and Peter met on the night before the final rose ceremony in Rioja, Spain, to discuss whether he would be ready to pop the question. When he told Rachel that he loved her, but wasn’t ready to propose, she walked away from the relationship. As part of the finale special, Rachel and Peter later reunited in front of a live audience and admitted they were both “frustrated” by the other’s expectations during their final conversation in Spain.

