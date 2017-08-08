Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Have A Girls’ Night Out And Were Spotted Where?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

August 8, 2017 5:44 PM
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

If you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t think Beyoncé just gave birth to twins a few months ago!!!! She’s been spotted everywhere with her hubby and now we see her on a night out with her daughter, Blue Ivy!!!! The two took in the sounds of Kendrick Lamar at the L.A. stop of his Damn Tour. A fan spotted Bey, took her phone out and completely ignored Kendrick on stage!!!! LOL!!!! Check out the footage of the two below!!!!

