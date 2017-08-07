The Weeknd Wants Barack Obama to Wear His New Sneakers

By Abby Hassler

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is proud of his work with Puma to design shoes and clothing for the lifestyle brand. The Toronto native is now taking his collaboration with the company another step further today (August 7) with the release of his high-top sneaker “Parallel” for luxury retailers.

Related: Selena Gomez Talks Life, Love and Her ‘Best Friend,’ The Weeknd

The rapper first began working with the organization in November when he was tapped as a creative collaborator for their “Run The Streets” campaign. For his new sneak, which will debut Aug. 24, Tesfaye wants everyone, including the former president, to wear and love the shoe.

“I just want to see everyone wearing it. I want it to be part of pop culture. I want to walk down the street and see kids wearing it and women wearing it,” he told Footwear News. “I want to see the pope wearing it. I want to see [Barack] Obama wearing it. I want to see Elon Musk wearing it.”

Check The Weeknd’s new kicks below.