Another Usher STD Lawsuit Is Underway

By Hayden Wright

Usher’s private life is already the subject of a $20 million lawsuit, in which the plaintiff claims the singer passed herpes to a onetime sexual partner. Now, a new trio of accusers (two women and one man) have filed another suit.

Represented by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, these new parties also claim that Usher exposed them to the disease and failed to disclose the STD before engaging in sexual contact. Those incidents reach back to 2012.

This story is developing, meanwhile watch moment’s from today’s press conference here.