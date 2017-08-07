Watch Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide on July 20. Last night (August 6), hundreds of fans gathered in Los Angeles’ Grand Park to sing the band’s classic hits in memory of the late singer.

Since Bennington’s death, countless fan and celebrity tributes have surfaced online.

Watch the fan video of the Los Angeles tribute below.

#ripchester #cbmemorialla #lpmemorial #grandpark #losangeles #crawling A post shared by Sergio Trujillo Garcia (@nug9et) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).