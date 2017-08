BE CALLER 9 AT 5:35 P AND 8:35 P To WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE THE FUTURE: NOBODY’S SAFE TOUR ON NEXT SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH AT CORAL SKY AMPHITHEATURE.

AND 8:35 A and 4:35 P A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE J.COLE: 4 YOUR EYES ONLY WORLD TOUR NEXT MONDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT THE AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES