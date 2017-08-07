Ariana Grande Was Hacked! NOT CUTE! #LucyLopez

August 7, 2017 7:36 AM By Lucy Lopez
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Arian Grande’s Instagram account was hacked on Friday and filled with offensive messages. Posts included a message that read “GANG B**CH F*K WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD (sic)” and “f**got a** n**g.” The posts caught the attention of Grande’s “Side to Side” collaborator Nicki Minaj, who commented with an emoji of an inquisitive face. The hackers then replied to her in the comments by threatening to target her account as well. “F**k you talking bout u next (sic),” they wrote. Word quickly spread among fans on social media that Grande’s account had been compromised. The posts have since been deleted.

Check out the drama here… Proof Of Hacking

