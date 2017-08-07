Aaron Carter Is OUT! 👏🏽 #LucyLopez

Aaron Carter took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that he is bisexual. “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,” he wrote. “When I was around 13-years-old, I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to, who I also worked with and grew up with.” Carter, who will perform in Tampa Bay, Florida, this coming Thursday, addressed the positive reaction he received from fans on Sunday morning. “Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support,” he wrote. “Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown.”

Life is always worth smiling for A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:44am PDT