When your dad happens to be Chris Brown, the sky is not the limit even at 3 years old.

Miss Royalty herself will be launching her own kids clothing line which will include monster graphics, two pieces, and even cosmetics.

She’s already shown us through photos that she has sense of style and a big personality.

Royalty mom Nia has filed trademarks for her clothing line called Royalty Clothing Line and will assist her daughter with everything.