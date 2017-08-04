SexyNews: WTF Is An Orgasm Stylist? 🙈 #LucyLopez

There’s this story on the web today: A British sex toy brand called Hot Octopuss is opening a masturbation pop-up store (yes, really) in New York City on Friday, August 11. A press release states that the pop-up, dubbed the Changing Room, will allow women to try out their fancy $150 vibrator in private rooms that have music playing in them.

Wild Right? Not really!

This is the real story: Women will also be able to receive tips from “orgasm stylist” Diane Barone. Wait? WTF did I just read? ORGASM STYLIST?!!! This lady’s business cards actually say: Orgasm Stylist? This is why other countries hate us! 😂This woman gets paid to make sure you orgasm the best way you can. She double checks your sex toy for you and then says: “Ok this should do the trick.”

So, if you are busting ass at a local college and have asked yourself “Hmmmm…what do I really want to do for the rest of my life?” Ummm….. start thinking outside of the box! Pun intended.