Raven-Symone Vaguely Addresses Bill Cosby Allegations @jppower96

Raven-Symone has remained relatively quiet about her former TV co-star Bill Cosby and the allegations made against him in recent years. However, following his recent mistrial in his prosecution on sexual assault charges, she has spoken out–sort of. “It’s interesting, I was hoping the best for the outcome it needed to be,” she recently told People Now. “Chalk it up, hope everything’s okay, figure it out on either side…” As the View co-host trailed off, she was asked whether she has been following the case. “I am trying to do this show right now, and that’s [Cosby’s case is] going to work it out,” she responded. “I want everybody who deserves justice to get justice.” On the lighter note, Raven revealed about her personal life, “I’m still dating girls!”