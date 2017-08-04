Christopher “Biggie” Wallace Court Officially Open in Brooklyn @jppower96

The public basketball court renamed after late rapper Christopher “Biggie” Wallace has officially opened in Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the basketball court at Crispus Attucks Playground in Clinton Hill opened Thursday morning. Bedford-Stuyvesant councilman Robert Cornegy, who grew up in the same building as Biggie, proposed the renaming after making a promise to Biggie’s mother that he “would do everything [he] could in [his] power to help honor [Biggie’s] legacy.” “It’s not about the lyrics,” Cornegy reasoned. “It’s about his legacy… commitment and artistic contributions to the hip-hop music genre and the industry itself.”

