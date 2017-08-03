TBT VIDEO: He Need Some Milk! 🍼😂 #LucyLopez

August 3, 2017 6:45 AM By Lucy Lopez

Here’s a crazy discovery I made today about  the “He Need Some Milk” vine video: It’s all about a woman  providing a running commentary while a young man who she is recording is having a bad experience with what she believes is the synthetic drug “mojo”. What stands out about the commentary is when the women says “he needs some milk” after the man trips over himself as a result of his bad drug trip.

Although the video was shot in February of 2015 – according to Google trends it didn’t get popular till January 2016!

That’s when Urban Dictionary gave “He Need Some Milk” an actual definition: Having a violent accident so bad, it’s obvious from afar that all of your bones are broken and you need milk. 😂

 

 

