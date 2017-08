Normani of Fifth Harmony took time to call into the Power 96 studio and filled me in on EVERYTHING Fifth Harmony! Including dishing on what their new self titled album “Fifth Harmony” is REALLY about(out Aug 25th), and whether or not they are changing their name or adding a new member to their group since the departure of Camila Cabello…Click on the video below.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96