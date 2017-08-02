Lady Gaga Delivers Hits and LGBTQ Support at ‘Joanne’ Tour Kick-Off

By Robyn Collins

Lady Gaga kicked off her Joanne world tour in Vancouver, Canada Tuesday night, August 1.

The pop icon didn’t just play her new stuff, as promised, she played a 22-song set full of hits. The theatrical performance included short films, complicated staging, pyrotechnics, lighting masterpieces and some pretty epic bodysuits.

Gaga performed “Dancin’ In Circles” live for the first time, along with fire, dancing and a tribute to the LGBTQ Community. The singer has been a vocal supporter of the distinction. One fan posted saying, Lady Gaga: A true LGBTQ+ icon. Always showing love for the queer community — on and off the stage! #JoanneWorldTour.”

