Justin Bieber Has A Special Guest In Town

Days after Justin cancels his tour and finds God his real dad flew into LA to spend some much needed time with the singer, his son. Word was getting around that Justin was seeking guidance from his pastor/dad figure Pastor Carl Lentz and his real dad wasn’t feeling it. Sources close to the singer said once Justin accidentally hit the paparazzi with his truck, real dad Jeremy knew he needed to fly out to be with his son for real guidance. Jeremy flew to LA from Canada over the weekend with Justin’s little brother, Jaxon. They were seen driving around in a convertible while Justin followed behind in his own car.

Sources close to the singer are saying Justin had a very little relationship with his dad over the last year. It was also confirmed the last time the two saw each other was Christmas. Wow! Jeremy wants to step up and be there for his son, who obviously needs his father right now for help and guidance. Justin seems to be enjoying his fathers company which is a good thing. Hopefully Justin will get the advice and help he needs. Sometimes all it takes is some good old fashion family time!