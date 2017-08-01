August 4-6th: Tax Free Weekend! #LucyLopez

August 1, 2017 6:30 AM By Lucy Lopez
It’s been one hell of a summer, but let’s face it we gotta get our kids back in the classroom before we go nuts! This weekend is the MOTHER of all weekends! It’s TAX FREE WEEKEND! Ok? So what exactly is going to be on sale? or what will NOT be taxed? 
• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item;
• Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and
• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, selling for $750 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

There’s more to this list! TAX FREE WKND IN FLORIDA ITEM LIST

Here’s a link for some coupons for TAX FREE weekend : TAX FREE COUPON CODES

Listen Live