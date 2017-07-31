Why Are People Going In On J. LO?!? Click For Video! #IvyUnleashed

Soooo why are some going in on J LO!?! I posted the video below on my IG, of her and bae enjoying the day while taking a nice cruise with the top down. But, some people weren’t too fond and made comments like “I can’t take it serious.” Which got me thinking, are we too hard on J. Lo and her relationships throughout the years? I think that because every step she makes, there is a magnifying glass, and therefore people automatically judge her! And honestly, I feel that the average woman has skeletons in their closet as well. People WENT IN with their opinions on air when I asked the question on whether or not we are TOO HARD on J. Lo….What’s YOUR opinion?

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96