I got up close and personal with #Megaman! Florida Supercon was possibly the best time I’ve had in a while. EVERYONE was super sweet and such a good sport! Thanks for having me!

Hola! Iā€™m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...