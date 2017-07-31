POWER 96 Wants To Treat You To A Disney Springs® Shopping Spree

Discover everything from the latest styles at UNIQLO to one-of-a-kind finds at Sugarboo & Co.!

With more magic and choices than ever before, Disney Springs® is the perfect place to spend a fun-filled day finding all your back-to-school looks before the sun sets on summer.

Listen Weekdays at 7:30AM, 1:30PM, 4:00PM, and 7:30PM… When POWER 96 goes up to TWO HOURS COMMERCIAL FREE MUSIC, that’s your chance to enter and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning a $1,000 Disney Gift Card to experience Disney Springs®.

It all starts Monday, July 31st and runs through Friday, September 1st.

You can also CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES