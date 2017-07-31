Kendrick Lamar + Rihanna = LOYALTY! ❤️ #LucyLopez

Let me kick off this post by saying that Rihanna has made it clear that she doesn’t care what anybody thinks of her weight gain. A fan account on Instagram recently reposted a video of the 29-year-old singer picking up snacks like Cheetos and Pringles at a convenience store.” Rihanna’s response: “Somebody called me too fat?” She then added three emojis crying with laughter. 😂

Speaking of Rihanna… she’s featured on Kendrick Lamar’s track Loyalty and the video is out and she looks like a snack.

DAMN! I love this song!