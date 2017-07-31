A Mom Added This ‘Unique’ Ingredient To Brownies For A School Bake Sale!!!!

Ladies you know when you’re in the mood to cook, you try to have all your ingredients together so you don’t have to run out and get anything while you’re cooking. Well, one mom felt the same way but what she did is causing a frenzy!!!!

So a mom was making brownies for her child’s bake sale, when she realized she didn’t have any milk. She says she didn’t have time to run to the store so she decided to supplement it with another liquid…BREAST MILK!!!! Yes… HER OWN BREAST MILK!!!! She claims one of the mom’s at the school found out and now they made a big deal about it. How did I find out about this CRAZY story?!?! Well, the mom reached out to a group on Facebook & here’s the post. How would you feel if your child ate the ‘breast milk brownies?!?!’