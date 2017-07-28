Thirsty Fan Returns To Drakes House

She’s back! Remember when the crazy fan was caught drinking Drake’s sprite? Well she returned to his house, but wasn’t as lucky this time. Not only did she refuse to leave when cops arrived, she ended up getting pepper sprayed too! According to L.A law enforcement, the crazy lady caught drinking sprite in Drakes kitchen came back yesterday (Thursday) claiming to security guards that she was on a list and Drake was waiting for her. Only problem with that, not only was she NOT on the list, Drake wasn’t even home!

Obviously his security team didn’t believe her and when she refused to leave the cops were called. It all hit the fan once the cops arrived. According to sources, she spit at the responding officers not twice but three times which resulted in her getting pepper sprayed and arrested. She was officially charged with trespassing and assault on a police officer. Wow, all of that just to see Drake! Although he was not home at the time, he had his people contact the L.A County Police so they can give her a break. Drizzy has a big heart when it comes to those who show him real love, not that fake love! Hopefully she learns her lesson and doesn’t return to his property. Gotta love the fans!