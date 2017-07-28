Text On The 10’s Weekend For Jay Z Tickets!

July 28, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: 4:44 Tour, AAA, Jay-Z

JAY Z is bringing his 4:44 tour to the American Airlines Arena and we want to send you to this highly anticipated show for free!

Just enter our text on the 10s contest all weekend long for your shot at winning!

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, July 28th at 8:00 pm until Sunday, July 30th at 10:00 pm.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the JAY Z: 4:44 concert on November 12 at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live